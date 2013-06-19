Image 1 of 3 Pioneer XDJ-AERO Image 2 of 3 Pioneer XDJ-AERO Image 3 of 3 Pioneer XDJ-AERO

DJ Expo 2013: Otherwise known as the game changer, the XDJ-AERO is the world's first portable rekordbox DJ controller and the first to allow a DJ to mix tracks sent directly from a smartphone. With the ability to DJ directly, off a USB stick, smartphone or tablet, this professional piece of kit is eliminates the need for a laptop.

As the first native player for Pioneer's rekordbox music management software, the XDJ-AERO puts all of the software's features and functions right at DJs' fingertips. rekordbox allows DJs to create and edit playlists on the fly; view beat grids; analyse BPM; and load wave forms during their sets.

Whether as a mobile DJ solution, professional use or even as a stepping stone to a full nexus set-up, the XDJ-AERO is truly ground-breaking.