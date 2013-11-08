Pioneer launches entry-level Serato DJ controller, DDJ-SB

Pioneer has announced an entry-level addition to their range of Serato DJ controllers, by the name of the DDJ-SB.

The new addition to its family is more lightweight and compact, with the same degree of intuitive control over the popular DJ software as its predecessors, the more premium controllers DDJ-SX and DDJ-SR.

Many of the latter models' functions remain, though the DDJ-SB has the kudos of introducing a new feature: Filter Fade adds a high-pass filter to the crossfader, theoretically helping DJs to create smoother transitions.

Key features of the DDJ-SB include:

Plug-and-play control of Serato DJ Intro (free) and Serato DJ (paid upgrade)

Access a host of cues, loops, FX and samples

Filter Fade (new addition)

Eight Performance Pads

Manual high/low pass filters on each channel

Dedicated website with interactive tutorial videos

USB powered

Pro-DJ design and build

MIDI compatible

Built-in sound card

Bundled with Serato DJ Intro, the DDJ-SB costs £249 and will be available from January 2014.

