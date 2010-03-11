Pioneer launches DJM-2000 digital mixer

Image 1 of 3 Pioneer DJM-2000 digital mixer Pioneer DJM-2000 Image 2 of 3 Pioneer DJM-2000 Image 3 of 3 Pioneer DJM-2000

PRESS RELEASE: Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. Professional Sound and Visual Division, is again front and center of the DJ scene as a technology leader with the introduction of the DJM-2000 professional mixer providing new generation digital DJs the ability to creatively produce outstanding performances at an entirely new level.

A perfect companion to the Pioneer CDJ-2000 digital media player and compatible with any player in the market, the DJM-2000 is marked to be the pinnacle of mixers with technological advances that include the industry's first 5.8-inch multi-touch screen effects, Evolved Beat Effects, Pro DJ Link and MIDI controls.

"At the heart of DJing is the mixer and it's absolutely essential to have the best product in your arsenal when you're entertaining hundreds and even thousands of club goers. I'm confident that the DJM-2000 will be marked as the 'go to' audio mixer in the industry," said Matt Dever, Vice President, Professional Sound and Visual Division.

Pioneer DJM-2000 video overview

Features

Performance Driven - For those DJs looking for a serious mixer that can greatly enhance their performance capabilities, Pioneer's DJM-2000 will deliver incredible audio features and audio effects.

- The DJM-2000 inherits a larger foot print than its predecessors to accommodate a sectioned layout of features as well as cosmetically match the latest Pioneer CDJ series of digital media players. On the top center section of the mixer resides its EFX capabilities to give DJs a bounty of digital effects. Located on each side of the middle section is its audio mixing controls for connection of up to four digital or USB sources. Across the middle section, Pioneer added new INST FX (Instant Instrument FX) functions which allow DJs to further alter and create more sound effects. And, at the bottom center of the mixer is a large LCD touch display that provides DJs a window for remixing beats and adding effects with the ease of a simple touch of the screen. Industry First Multi-Touch Panel - A first in the industry for audio mixers, the DJM-2000 incorporates a full-color 5.8-inch LCD multi-touch panel for adding audio effects. Users can simultaneously manipulate the displayed controls on the panel by touching different areas of the screen. Three different performance modes are available including: Frequency mix (enables more precise mixing within seven frequency ranges), Sidechain remix (DJs can create seven different dynamic audio effects with touches and movements on the screen), and MIDI mode (Allows the user to assign various controls displayed on the LCD screen to control DJ software via MIDI. Four types of MIDI modes are available for more performance flexibility.)

- The INST FX (Instant Instrument FX) provides six additional audio effects that include Noise, HPF, LPF, Jet, Zip and Crush. Each of the effects can be induced into the channel with a turn of the Filter knob. Additionally, the Parameter knob allows the effects to be fine tuned. Pro DJ Link - When used specifically with Pioneer's CDJ-2000 or CDJ-900 turntables via Pro DJ Link, the DJM-2000 becomes an even more powerful musical tool. The mixer incorporates four Ethernet ports in the back of the unit allowing up to four of the most recent CDJ turntables to be connected (via LAN cables) while sharing only one music-filled SD card or USB storage device. In addition, up to two laptop computers pre-installed with Pioneer's music management software rekordbox can be interfaced with the DJM-2000 via LAN cables, in cases that two DJs are transitioning for their individual performances.

- When linked with the CDJ-2000 player, the mixer informs the DJ of its connected status. The JOG rings of the turntable changes in color based on the current on-air status or channel number connection, providing quick visual indications to the DJ. USB interface - The DJM-2000 features a USB audio interface that allows direct computer connection without the need for an external sound card. Up to four audio sources can be assigned to each channel providing even more flexibility. For additional convenience, the MASTER output can be connected directly to a computer for recording of performances.

Additional features:

Switching 3-Band EQ/Isolator - Equipped with a switching 3-band EQ (+6dB to -26dB) and 3-band Isolator (+6dB to -∞dB) on each channel.

- Equipped with a switching 3-band EQ (+6dB to -26dB) and 3-band Isolator (+6dB to -∞dB) on each channel. Digital In - Permits audio signal of each channel with no deterioration in sound quality.

Fader Start Play - Connection with CDJ player(s) with PRO DJ LINK or control cable allows the mixer to start the turntable by switching faders.

- Connection with CDJ player(s) with PRO DJ LINK or control cable allows the mixer to start the turntable by switching faders. Talk Over - Lowers the volume of the music when a connected microphone is used.

- Lowers the volume of the music when a connected microphone is used. Peak Level Meter - Displays input levels at a glance.

- Displays input levels at a glance. Cross fader Assign function - Allows the flexible assignment of the input on each channel to the cross fader.

- Allows the flexible assignment of the input on each channel to the cross fader. Fader Curve Adjust function - Allows changes to cross fader and channel fader curves.

The DJM-2000 will be available in June 2010 with a suggested retail price of $2999.

For more information, visit Pioneer DJ's official site

