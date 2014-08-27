Overloud releases REmatrix, the "next generation" convolution reverb plugin

Convolution reverb processors have been with us for many years now, but Overloud believes it's got a "next generation" model on its hands with its new REmatrix plugin.
The company argues that, because REmatrix combines five individual impulse responses to create its spaces, you have a level of control not previously seen with reverbs of this type. These can operate simultaneously and in parallel, and each IR can be adjusted individually using multiple parameters.
There's also a Master section that offers Algorithmic Reverb, Delay, Modulation, Drive, Compressor and EQ effects.
You can find out more in the video above or on the Overloud website. REmatrix is available now for the introductory price of £215/€247/$327.
Overloud REmatrix feature highlights
- Multi-layer convolution with five IR matrix
- Master section with Algorithmic Reverb, Delay, Modulation, Drive, Compressor and EQ effects
- 250 IRs included
- 400 presets categorized by instrument, genre and application, each created during real mix sessions
- Seamless processing: The reverb is never interrupted when adjusting parameters and changing IRs
- Factory IRs can have their durations shortened or lengthened
- User IR can be imported
- Full control over EQ, length, delay, and stereo field of any single IR
- Fully automatable
- Extremely low CPU usage
- Zero Latency