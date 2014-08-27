Overloud releases REmatrix, the "next generation" convolution reverb plugin

Convolution reverb processors have been with us for many years now, but Overloud believes it's got a "next generation" model on its hands with its new REmatrix plugin.

The company argues that, because REmatrix combines five individual impulse responses to create its spaces, you have a level of control not previously seen with reverbs of this type. These can operate simultaneously and in parallel, and each IR can be adjusted individually using multiple parameters.

There's also a Master section that offers Algorithmic Reverb, Delay, Modulation, Drive, Compressor and EQ effects.

You can find out more in the video above or on the Overloud website. REmatrix is available now for the introductory price of £215/€247/$327.

Overloud REmatrix feature highlights