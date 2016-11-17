Olivier Giacomotto's favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro X
“When I got my first job at the Townhouse studio in London, they were using Logic 5. I started on that, I learned how to produce on that, and for me, Logic is still the best. It has everything you need and it sounds fantastic. Friends say that I should try other platforms, but I trust my ears. They never lie to me.”
Native Instruments Monark
“Lots of companies have tried to make a replica of the Minimoog, but this is oneof the best. If my laptop was on fire, this would be the first synth I would try and rescue. Haha! What an amazing, powerful sound. One of those rare synths that you can use for bass, pads, leads, sound effects... anything.”
LennarDigital Sylenth1
“If you listen to any music I’ve done with [Danish producer] Noir, you’ll hear a lot of Sylenth. If you spend a little time really getting to know it, you’ll soon find yourself building brand new sounds... even if you’re not super-technical in the studio. Having said that, there’s still no shame in working with the presets. They’re there to be used.”
Dada Life Sausage Fattener
“Software synths have moved along so much in the last few years; the sound is now 99% that of real, analogue machines... but I like to also give them a little bit of help – a little boost. The Sausage Fattener isn’t expensive, but it gives you excellent distortion. Be careful, though, don’t use too much!”
ValhallaDSP ValhallaShimmer
“This is another plugin that’s quite cheap, but again, the quality is just incredible. Shimmer is the one that gives you big, big reverb sounds. Of course, those types of sounds are also the ones that are most difficult to reproduce with a plugin. This one goes on forever... like a river of reverb!”
13 by Cold Miles (Olivier Giacomotto & Kiko) is out now on Noir Music