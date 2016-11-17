Olivier Giacomotto's favourite music software

“This is another plugin that’s quite cheap, but again, the quality is just incredible. Shimmer is the one that gives you big, big reverb sounds. Of course, those types of sounds are also the ones that are most difficult to reproduce with a plugin. This one goes on forever... like a river of reverb!”

Find out more about ValhallaDSP ValhallaShimmer

13 by Cold Miles (Olivier Giacomotto & Kiko) is out now on Noir Music