Ohm Force Ohm Studio collaborative DAW released

Having been in development for what seems like years (in fact, it has been years), Ohm Studio - the new collaborative DAW from French developer Ohm Force - has finally been released as a version 1.0 product.

Although online collaboration is the software' big USP, it actually installs on your own computer and offers MIDI/audio recording and editing and supports plugins. The project sharing features are said to go beyond any previously offered by other DAWs, with everyone involved being able to work simultaneously. Recorded parts are quickly shared with all users who are working on a particular song.

You also have the reassurance of knowing that, should anything happen to your computer, all of your work is saved in the cloud.

Despite making some dubious references to female singers not being all that interested in or good at using audio software, the video above does a pretty good job of explaining the Ohm Studio concept. A free version of the software enables you to host up to 10 projects, while the Pro (€39) and Pro XL (€99) versions add 24-bit recording, WAV export, and a selection of bundled plugins.

These two versions come with a subscription charge, too, which ranges from €7 a month to €9 a month depending on how frequently you pay.

More details on the Ohm Studio website. We'll be checking out the software and telling you how it performs in due course.