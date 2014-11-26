Numerology 4 modular workstation offers enhanced controller support

Five12's modular workstation has just been upgraded to version 4, which brings better hardware controller support, improved modulation capabilities, improved tools and more.

Before DAWs - or even trackers - ran on computers, the step sequencer ruled the world of programming for music makers. While it's by no means fallen out of use, Five12's software studio Numerology has always been about stepping back in time and paying homage to this classic and creative paradigm.

New features

Perhaps the most significant update for version 4 is in Numerology's ability to interface with hardware. In addition to supporting Novation's Launchpad controllers, the software can now be controlled with Ableton Push and Livid's OHM RGB range. Transport and mixing controllers are also supported, and you can combine multiple pieces of hardware to use together.

On the software front, Numerology 4 sees a new feature, Realtime Automation (RTA), allowing you to write and read the moves of mapped MIDI controllers. This function lets you hold up to 64 beats' worth of control.

Other functions include a new browser including modules, module stacks and more; an improved sampler; AU MIDI effect support; and auto chord selection.

Numerology costs $129 as standard, or $199 for the Pro version. Owners of version 3 can upgrade for $39 for the next month, or $49 after that. To run Numerology 4, you'll need a Mac with an Intel CPU running OS X 10.6.8 or later, and 4GB of RAM. It's available in 32- or 64-bit guises, and runs standalone or as a VST/AU plugin.

Find out more at the Five12 website.