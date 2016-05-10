Now you can have a free 'weather machine' in your DAW

The forecast is for wind and rain effects on your next club banger.

The state of the weather is something of a British obsession, so we're delighted to be able to tell you that you can now have a 'dynamic weather synthesizer' plugin in your DAW.

AudioWeather Free is Le Sound's cutdown version of its full-on virtual weather system, which is designed for game audio producers. In this 'lite' version, you get five weather presets and tweakable Wind and Rain parameters.

AudioWeather Free is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and can be downloaded now from the Le Sound website.