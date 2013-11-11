Noise reduction gets an upgrade: Soundsoap 3 released

Good news for those plagued by background hiss: Soundness has this week released a new version of their flagship noise-reduction software, SoundSoap.

SoundSoap 3 continues with the promise to remove "clicks and crackles, unwanted hiss, room noise, rumble, electrical hum, and other background noise", yet updates the software with some user-friendly new features.

For a start, SoundSoap 3 has a completely new interface, making it even easier to use. The software is now compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit hosts like Logic X, and it includes an improved Learn Noise feature, that "allows learning from any length portion of the media, for as long as the Learn Noise button is pressed."

SoundSoap 3 is available now either as a standalone or DAW-compatible plugin, for £96. More info at Soundness-llc.com.