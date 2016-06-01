New updates await Focusrite's second-generation Scarlett interfaces

Focusrite is rebooting its extremely popular Scarlett range with six new second-generation interfaces.

The I/O for each of the interfaces remains the same from the first generation, but Focusrite has focussed on improving their performance under the hood. Each box will feature new mic preamps that promise more accurate level setting, and the instrument input has also been given an overhaul with increased headroom for hotter signals.

Latency is even lower - no additional DSP is required for recording and monitoring with effects in realtime - and the range also features greater sample rates up to 192kHz.

It's not all about what's inside the box, as there are a few aesthetic tweaks. These include a brand new, sleeker red chassis and metal gain controls for each interface.

The entire range will be available by the end of June 2016 and prices start at £85, with the full price range below. For more information, check out the Focusrite website.

Key features of the second generation Scarlett range

New Scarlett mic preamps with a more a linear gain structure for accurate setting of levels

Class leading conversion up to 24-bit / 192kHz and real world dynamic range up to 109dB

Super Low Latency lets you perform and record using effects in real time. No DSP required

Newly-designed Instrument inputs, designed to handle seriously hot pick-ups

Pro Tools | First Focusrite Creative Pack with 12 additional plug-ins

Enhanced Software, including Ableton Live Lite and Softube's Time and Tone bundle

Mac and PC compatible, working with all major DAWs

Pricing