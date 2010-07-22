New Traktor controller from NI appears in video

Native Instruments has released a teaser video that shows a new hardware controller for its Traktor DJing software. The clip, which was filmed at Ibiza's Space Lounge, features Dubfire using it during a set, so it's obviously fully-functional and not too far away from being releasable.

The specs of the new controller remain unknown (NI says it'll release more details in August) but it appears that it'll give Traktor users full control of the software and it features a pair of jog wheels. Whether these will be switchable to decks 3 and 4 (rather than being usable on just 1 and 2) remains to be seen.

Could this be the product that convinces more DJs to switch to a laptop-based setup? It certainly looks like a far more comprehensive solution than NI's Traktor Kontrol X1, but we shall see...