New service Audiu offers one-to-one tuition for music producers

Audiu is a new online start-up which aims to offer producers and electronic musicians bespoke feedback on their tracks from a selection of pro artists.

Once signed up, users can select an expert reviewer from the site's 'marketplace', which is organised by style and genre, and offers bio and career info on each reviewer. Once a review has been purchased, users upload a track for the reviewer to listen to, analyses and critique. Within 72 hours, the expert then delivers a Soundcloud-like, timestamped waveform of the track, marked with advice divided into categories like Mixdown, Sound Choices, Market Appeal and Flow.

Whilst Audiu is still in its early stages, current reviewers include the likes of British producer and sound designer Dom Kane.

Audiu works on a credit-based system, with credits packs starting at £19.99, which offers users two track reviews. You can sign up to the site for free to browse the list of available experts. Visit Audiu for more info.

Have you tried Audiu? Does this sort of one-to-one track advice sound appealing to you? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.