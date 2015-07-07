New LANDR auto-mastering engine can "rival professional sound engineers"

Could now be the time to give LANDR a second look?

Like it or not, there's little doubt that online auto mastering service LANDR has made a significant mark on the music production landscape since it was launched just over a year ago. In fact, the company says that it has now mastered more than 1.2 million tracks from a community of 250,000 users.

Flushed with this success, LANDR has now announced the Ionian 1.0 engine, which it says delivers improved focus, dynamics and colour in tracks that are mastered with it. Specific new features include a redesigned interface, more advanced artificial intelligence, and updates to the corrective EQ, multi-band compressor, multi-band stereo enhancer and limiter.

Additionally, the new engine is said to offer improved genre detection, machine learning and overall dynamics processing (particularly in drops and breaks), resulting in "an incredibly smooth sound that rivals the work of professional sound engineers."

Investment

That's quite a boast, but it seems that LANDR has already caught the eyes and ears of the wider record industry, as it's just secured $6.2m of funding from (among others) hip-hop star Nas, HDGL (Cirque Du Soleil founders Guy Laliberté and Daniel Gauthier), Warner Music Group (WMG), and Plus Eight Private Equity (DJs Richie Hawtin, Tiga, John Acquaviva, and Pete Tong).

Discussing his involvement, Nas said: "Technology has allowed for more creators to be birthed. More and more music is being made but certain parts of the process don't have consumer tools to help make fine and crisp finishes.

"I believe LANDR is an affordable groundbreaking technology to help musicians make music that has a quality finish like any major label artist with a budget. I'm excited to help the LANDR team take their technology global."

Find out more and sign up for an account on the LANDR website. A free option is available, and paid plans start at $6 a month or $49 a year.