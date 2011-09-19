New iXZ iOS audio interface from Tascam

Image 1 of 5 Tascam's iXZ has several input options. Click the image to see other views. Tascam iXZ Image 2 of 5 Tascam IXZ front Image 3 of 5 Tascam iXZ rear Image 4 of 5 Tascam iXZ top Image 5 of 5 Tascam iXZ tilted

Most of the iOS audio interface s we've seen so far either attach directly to your Apple hardware or are 'in line' affairs that hang out of it. The new Tascam iXZ is a little different in that it looks more like a Mac/PC interface, though it's still said to be small enough to fit into your pocket.

The iXZ - which connects to your iOS device's headphone socket rather than its dock connector - offers a switchable mic/guitar input with a phantom power option and a gain control. There's also a 1/8-inch headphone output for monitoring. If you're using the mic input, you'll need a pair of AA batteries to provide power.

No news yet on pricing or a release date.

Tascam iXZ press release

TASCAM, a well known veteran for creating home recording devices, today introduced a pocket sized iXZ Mic/Instrument Input for iPad / iPhone / iPod Touch. This powerful little gadget turns an iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch into an instant recording studio. Plug in a microphone, guitar or bass to interact with the latest guitar amp, sampling, recording and DJ apps. The iXZ supplies phantom power for condenser microphones and input setting sets the gain. There is also a headphone output to monitor from your iOS device.

iXZ can be used in various applications and will be sure to be an indispensable tool for anyone who enjoys creating music.

Features:

Switchable mic/line input

Phantom power

Gain control

1/8" headphone output

XLR mic input

High-impedence guitar input

Mic input powered by two AA batteries

Non-powered guitar input

Physical Specification

Power Requirements: 2AA batteries (when using microphone input)

Power Consumption: 0.33w Phantom Power 5.0mA

External Dimensions (W x H x D) 4.17" x 1.57" x 1.77" (106mm x 40mm x 45mm)

Weight: 3.07 ounces (87g)