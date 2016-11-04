New delay, compressor and limiter plugins arrive in UAD 9.0

UAD has announced version 9 of its software platform, which includes the Chandler Limited Zener Limiter, A/DA STD-1 Stereo Tapped Delay and the API 2500 Bus Compressor.

The news comes at the same time as Universal Audio announce Thunderbolt compatibility with Windows 10 systems.

Read more: Waves Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain

Considered the best of the Paul Wolff-era API circuit designs, the API 2500 Bus Compressor is relied upon to deliver energy, movement, and tone to stereo mixes and subgroups.

API 2500 Bus Compressor plugin key features

Painstakingly modeled by Universal Audio's plug-in design team, licensed and authenticated by Automated Processes, Inc.,

Provides the entire circuit path and control set of the API hardware including custom API op amps and transformers

Signature API 2500 features include patented Thrust® sidechain filtering, "New" and "Old" Compressor Types, and Variable Sidechain Link

Plug-in-only features include Dry/Wet parallel processing and Headroom for user-customizable operating level

Artist presets from Jeff Balding (Faith Hill, Trace Adkins), Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Jack White), Ryan Hewitt (The Avett Brothers, Red Hot Chili Peppers) and more

Inspired by the iconic EMI TG limiters and rare RS168 from Abbey Road Studios, the Chandler Limited Zener Limiter is an evolution of the limiters used to track Pink Floyd and The Beatles. Softube emulated the Zener Limiter's circuits end-to-end, including its filter inductors, germanium transistors, transformers, and circuit nonlinearities.

Chandler Limited Zener Limiter plugin key features

Exacting emulation of this modern classic limiter for mixing and mastering, fully authenticated by Chandler Limited

Based on the vintage EMI limiters used to record The Beatles and Pink Floyd

Models entire Chandler Limited TG12413 Zener Limiter electronic path including transformers and circuit nonlinearities

Plugin-only features include Mid/Side functionality and channel linking

Artist presets from Tony Maserati (Beyonce, Lady Gaga) Howard Willing (Gavin DeGraw, Smashing Pumpkins), Kevin Kadish (Meghan Trainor, Jason Mraz), and more included

Developed by Brainworx exclusively for UAD-2 hardware and Apollo audio interfaces, the A/DA STD-1 Stereo Tapped Delay plug-in is an exacting emulation of the rare, cult classic analog rack unit.

A/DA STD-1 Stereo Tapped Delay plugin key features

Officially licensed and approved by A/DA Signal Processors

Exacting circuit emulation of this hard-to-find hardware including bucket-brigade-delay distortion nonlinearities

Six variable delay taps, each with independent stereo assignment

Powerful Delay section with internal modulation controls and precise mix parameters

Independent Dry/Wet mix control for each stereo output

Plug-in-only controls include internal soft peak limiter option for feedback module and noise floor control

All the plugins are available in the UAD Store for, the API 2500 Bus Compressor plug-in is priced $299, the Chandler Limited Zener Limited will also set you back $299, while the A/AD STD-1 costs $199.