New Brett Domino medley: Jay-Z, Ke$ha, Justin Bieber and more

Brett Domino has left us awestruck once again with his new medley, which features songs from the 2010 UK chart compilation Now! 75.

JLS, Jay-Z with Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, N-Dubz with Mr. Hudson, 30h!3 with Katy Perry and Ke$ha have all been given a Domino-style makeover, and our old friend Steven Peavis has come along for this musical journey through hitsville, too (great to see you getting some more vocal time, Steven).

While the songs may be mainstream, the instrumentation is anything but: soft drink cans, an accordion, an egg shaker and a glockenspiel are all in the mix. And, of course, Brett breaks out his signature Roland AX-Synth.

And speaking of keytars, look out for something exclusive from Brett Domino on MusicRadar very soon...