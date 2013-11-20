Native Instruments announces Resonant Blaze expansion for Maschine 2.0

Native Instruments has today announced Resonant Blaze, a bass music-themed expansion for Maschine.

Taking advantage of Maschine 2.0's new features, Resonant Blaze utilises sidechaining and plate reverb effects in its sound design.

Aimed at producers of drum 'n' bass, as well as contemporary dubstep and trap styles, the expansion features 37 sampled drum kits and 250 versatile patterns that are specifically designed for bass heavy tracks.

In NI's own words, Resonant Blaze offers "booming bass sounds, sharp drum kits and cinematic atmospheres", as well as sound effects and loops.

The expansion also utilises Massive to power 60 new presets, from "brooding" lows to "soaring" leads.

Resonant Blaze is available now at the NI Online Shop for $49 / 49€ / ¥4,800.