NAMM 2017: Korg announces new colour options for its MS-20 mini, Kronos and Krome synths

Like all the new colour options, the MS-20 mini-WM will be available in limited numbers.

NAMM 2017: Sound is paramount when you buy a synth, but we all like our instruments to look pretty, too. For those who want to stand out from the crowd, Korg is offering three of its keyboards - the MS-20, Kronos 88 and Krome - in alternative and limited edition colour options.

The MS-20 mini-WM (£549) is a new edition of this popular monophonic analogue synth with a white front panel, while the Kronos 88 Gold (£3,499) gives Korg's high-end workstation keyboard a gold finish. All three versions of the Krome workstation, meanwhile, now come in platinum (Krome 61, £915; Krome 73, £1,099; Krome 88, £1469).

All of these limited edition versions will be available in February 2017.