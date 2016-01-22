NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Denon DJ's MCX8000 controller can work with or without a computer

NAMM 2016: Denon DJ has unveiled what it's calling "the first true DJ hardware/software controller", the MCX8000.

Not only can this 4-deck device be used to control Serato DJ on your computer, but thanks to the inclusion of the Denon DJ Engine software, it can also operate completely standalone.

Find out more in the press release below and on the Denon DJ website. The MCX8000 will be available in the second quarter of 2016 priced at £900.

PRESS RELEASE: Denon DJ a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced the introduction of its new MCX8000 DJ controller with its exclusive and revolutionary Engine software. The MCX8000 is the first true DJ hardware/software controller that offers total command of both Serato® DJ and Denon DJ Engine technology in the same instrument. The DJ can use the MCX8000 with its USB drives by opting to use Denon DJ Engine—without a computer connected! Engine enables the DJ to directly import from Serato DJ crates with all hot cues—as well as create their own—with Denon DJ's Engine software.

With MCX8000 DJs looking for a complete, high-performance set-up with flexible operation and freedom from computer-related restrictions will find an MCX8000 with Engine system fulfills all their requirements: 4-deck Serato control and Engine-provided freedom from a computer, plus the ability to switch to local USB dives when using either Serato or Engine. With the MCX8000 two DJs can seamlessly hand off from one to another combining Engine and Serato DJ. Metal construction and high quality op amps ensure rugged and high-quality performance.

Key Features

Includes revolutionary Denon DJ Engine standalone technology with integrated Serato Cue point support

2 USB inputs for Engine playback in standalone mode

Includes 4-deck Serato DJ software

2 high-definition displays show Engine and Serato DJ operation

Professional 4-channel digital mixer with 2 microphone inputs and Dual XLR outputs

3 built-in instant pre/post fader effects for Engine playback and line inputs

Velocity-sensitive performance pads for cues, rolls, slicer and samples

Stage LinQ network connection to control lighting and video

Serato DVS Upgrade ready

Metal construction

"The new MCX8000 DJ controller with Engine software marks a pivotal event in the development of DJ hardware, software and performance adaptability," said Ross Goodwin, Product Manager for Denon DJ. He added, "DJs have been clamoring for a single device that does two things: 1) Offers ultimate control of Serato DJ and 2) Runs standalone in case of computer malfunctions and for the ability of one DJ to seamlessly hand off to another. The MCX8000 establishes a new era in DJ performance, control and flexibility."