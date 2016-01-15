NAMM 2016: Positive Grid offers "profiling and component-based compression" in Pro Series Studio plugins

NAMM 2016: Having delivered guitar FX and amp modelling in its BIAS products, Positive Grid has turned its attention to FET, Tube and Optical compressors and released the Pro Series Studio plugins.

The company claims that it's delivering "profiling and component-based compression for the first time in a plugin," emulating the nuances of classic and contemporary studio gear in the process.

Positive Grid's profiling is said to work "by measuring the dynamic response, pre and post filters, nonlinear transformer characteristics, and attack, release, and ratio curves to capture the nuanced sound of any compressor". In theory, then, it should enable the company to emulate any compressor it likes - it says it's working with audio engineers, producers and artists to create an "endless virtual platform" of compressor profiles.

What's more, because emulation takes place at component level, different 'parts' can be switched around to suit your taste. With the Optical compressor, for example, you can change tubes and capacitors, while you can change the capacitors and transformers of the Tube compressor. Doing this will change the characteristics of the sound.

Offering what's said to be an easy to use interface, the Pro Series Studio plugins are available now from the Positive Grid website priced at $199. They're compatible with PC and Mac and available in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats, and a demo can be downloaded, too.