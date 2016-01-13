NAMM 2016: Numark wants to get your party started with new light-up DJ controller

NAMM 2016: Numark has made a pre-NAMM DJing announcement by revealing its new Party Mix DJ controller.

Aimed squarely at the aspiring DJ, Numark is perhaps hoping that the 2-channel Party Mix will turn out to be a gateway controller to bigger, more accomplished hardware like the flagship NS7III.

Setting up the controller looks to be pretty simple. The unit is plug-and-play and you can easily sync your iTunes playlists via the Virtual DJ LE software. Numark has also gone to the trouble of adding a built-in light show, which will no doubt get those house parties jumping.

Party Mix features:

• Party DJ Control System with audio outputs

• Plug and play

• Virtual DJ LE software included

• Built-in light show

• Effects and multiple pad modes with looping and sampling

• Sync buttons for easy mixing control

• 1⁄4-inch headphone jack to preview for cueing

Party Mix will be available from around April 2016, retailing at £69.99. For more information, check out the Numark website.