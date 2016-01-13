NAMM 2016: Electro-Harmonix reissues Super Space Drum synthesizer

NAMM 2016: Following the re-release of its, Crash Pad pedal, Electro-Harmonix has announced another reissue from the classic analogue drum synth series, the Super Space Drum.

Super Space Drum takes all the original circuitry from the 1979 original but delivers it in the now standard rugged EHX casing.

Read more: Atomic Ampli-Firebox

The pedal is most suitable for creating lower end percussive sounds, from deep kicks to high toms. However, through modulation, more sci-fi style tones and oscillation sweeps can be generated, too.

Super Space Drum perfectly complements the Crash Pad pedal and can be triggered by EHX's Clockworks and 8 Step Program pedals, gate signals from synthesizers or simple clock sync signals from drum machines.

The Super Space Drum is available now for $156.70. More information can be found on the Electro-Harmonix website.