NAMM 2015: Waves announces H-Reverb plugin

NAMM 2015: Vintage will meet modern in Waves' forthcoming VST/AU/RTAS/AAX plugin. H-Reverb features convolution-style generation for the reverb signal itself, and emulates the warmth of analogue circuitry to handle other processes.

Beneath the modern reverb response display, controls include Early Reflections/Tail balance, Dry/Wet mix, Damping, Envelope and LFO, complex decay controls, separate Input and Output echo controls, reverb EQ, Dynamics and Modulation.

Specifications (from Waves)

Resonant filter sweeps for creating innovative reverb effects

EQ and dynamics module for compression, ducking and de-essing

ADA analogue modelling and drive control

Artist presets from the industry's leading mixing engineers

Full buildup timing and shaping

Pre-delay BPM syncSupport for full 5.1 channel surround setups

Quick reference button

User-friendly GUI with collapsible version

And this wouldn't be a Waves plugin without a swathe of contributions from professional engineers. We'll see who's been responsible for these in good time, though we're still not sure when H-Reverb will be released or how much it'll cost!

Keep up to date via the Waves website.