NAMM 2015: Waves announces H-Reverb plugin

NAMM 2015: Vintage will meet modern in Waves' forthcoming VST/AU/RTAS/AAX plugin. H-Reverb features convolution-style generation for the reverb signal itself, and emulates the warmth of analogue circuitry to handle other processes.
Beneath the modern reverb response display, controls include Early Reflections/Tail balance, Dry/Wet mix, Damping, Envelope and LFO, complex decay controls, separate Input and Output echo controls, reverb EQ, Dynamics and Modulation.
Specifications (from Waves)
- Resonant filter sweeps for creating innovative reverb effects
- EQ and dynamics module for compression, ducking and de-essing
- ADA analogue modelling and drive control
- Artist presets from the industry's leading mixing engineers
- Full buildup timing and shaping
- Pre-delay BPM syncSupport for full 5.1 channel surround setups
- Quick reference button
- User-friendly GUI with collapsible version
And this wouldn't be a Waves plugin without a swathe of contributions from professional engineers. We'll see who's been responsible for these in good time, though we're still not sure when H-Reverb will be released or how much it'll cost!
