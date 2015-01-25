NAMM 2015 VIDEO: Korg Kaoss DJ controller demoed

Image 1 of 2 Korg Kaoss DJ Image 2 of 2 Korg Kaoss DJ

NAMM 2015: Korg's Kaoss devices have often straddled the line between DJing and production, but now the company has released a product pitched squarely in the former camp.

Kaoss DJ is both a USB controller/interface (it ships with Serato DJ Intro, which it supports) and standalone two-channel mixer. What's more, it features a central Kaoss Pad that offers 120 DJ-friendly programs that are ready to be used in your performances.

You can find out more on the Korg website - expect the Kaoss DJ to ship in February at a UK RRP of £282.