NAMM 2015: UVI releases BeatHawk, iOS studio app

NAMM 2015: The UVI Engine has made the jump to iPad, offering sequencing for beats, notes and effects in the form of the BeatHawk app. Billed as a "portable music production studio", BeatHawk offers many of the features of a desktop DAW, but there are some omissions.

As this is a UVI product, the company has crammed it with samples and sounds from its huge collection of material, and there are, naturally, in-app purchases to get hold of more.

But it wouldn't be a real modern 'studio app' unless it could talk to other pieces of software. BeatHawk has that covered with Audiobus, Inter-App Audio, AudioCopy and WIST compatibility. Your projects can be exported in various audio or MIDI configurations, and can be played using external controllers.

BeatHawk can sample and time-/pitch-stretch, as well as providing effects such as modulation, amplitude envelopes and the like.

Specifications

16 track sequencer with up to 16 patterns

780Mb sound and instrument library included

Trigger via. pad mode, keyboard mode or with external device

High-quality pitch and time stretching

Choke groups and One-Shot sample modes

Inter-App Audio, AudioBus, Audio Copy and WIST compliant

Export: 44.1kHz 24-bit WAV

Import: FLAC, WAV, MP3, MP4, or AIFF

BeatHawk is available on the App Store now for $4.99. For more information, see the UVI website.