NAMM 2014: Zoom announces TAC-2, Thunderbolt audio interface

Image 1 of 2 Zoom's TAC-2 is designed to sit nicely on a desktop. Zoom TAC-2. Image 2 of 2 Most of the connectivity is round the back. Zoom TAC-2.

NAMM 2014: If you'd asked us to guess which company would launch a 2-in/2-out Thunderbolt Mac audio interface at the NAMM Show this year, Zoom wouldn't have been the first name we'd have come up with. But this is what it's delivered with the TAC-2.

Promising "ultra-low-latency audio streaming," this offers up to 24-bit/192kHz performance and comes with two combo balanced XLR/TRS inputs round the back and a Hi-Z input on the front. There's a phantom power option, and outputs are on balanced TRS jacks. There's also a dedicated headphone output with its own level control.

Up top, a single large rotary can be used to control all parameters, apparently, and there's 7-position LED metering for input, output and headphone volume.

You can find out more about the TAC-2 on the Zoom website. It's expected to sell for $399.

Zoom TAC-2 specs