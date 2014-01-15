NAMM 2014: Roland announces RD-800 stage piano

NAMM 2014: Roland has announced the RD-800, which it's claiming is its finest stage piano yet.
Providing not only acoustic piano sounds but also electric piano, organ, synth and other tones, the RD-800 has a weighted hammer-action keyboard, a colour display, plenty of control and a Tone Color function that enables you to tweak a sound with one knob.
The RD-800 weighs in at 22kg and will cost £2115. Specs below.
Roland RD-800 features
- Professional stage piano with the acclaimed SuperNATURAL Piano engine plus many other top Roland sounds and features
- Choose from a wide selection of acoustic pianos voiced for live playing, including a new Concert Grand tone derived from the V-Piano Grand, upright tones, and more
- Newly enhanced SuperNATURAL-based electric pianos and clavs with authentic vintage sound and feel
- Over 1100 additional sounds for versatility on stage, including Virtual Tone Wheel organs, vintage keys, modern synths, and many others
- Roland's top-of-the-line PHA-4 Concert Keyboard with Escapement and Ebony/Ivory Feel, equipped with the latest touch-detection technology
- Intuitive interface designed for easy operation while performing, with fast access to essential functions such as tone layering, keyboard split point, and more
- Manipulate sounds quickly on stage via dedicated controls for Live Set selection, part levels, Modulation FX, Tremolo, Amp Simulator, and more
- Tone Colour knob provides complex tonal manipulation in real time with a single control
- Colour LCD and panel knobs with LED indicators provide easy visibility on dark stages
- WAV recording/song playback and user memory backup with optional USB flash memory
- Master MIDI keyboard controller features; four external pedal connections (Damper, FC1, FC2, and EXT)
- 1/4-inch and balanced XLR stereo output jacks; convenient 1/8-inch stereo input for connecting a music player or other device
- Sleek, durable design with reduced weight for easier transport