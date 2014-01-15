NAMM 2014: Roland announces RD-800 stage piano

NAMM 2014: Roland has announced the RD-800, which it's claiming is its finest stage piano yet.

Providing not only acoustic piano sounds but also electric piano, organ, synth and other tones, the RD-800 has a weighted hammer-action keyboard, a colour display, plenty of control and a Tone Color function that enables you to tweak a sound with one knob.

The RD-800 weighs in at 22kg and will cost £2115. Specs below.

Roland RD-800 features