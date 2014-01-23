NAMM 2014: CORE audio interface range revealed by Alesis
Alesis CORE 1
NAMM 2014: Alesis have announced a new three-member line of audio interfaces, ranging from a single-input/dual-output aimed at budget or on-the-go users, to an eight channel rackmount.
Alesis CORE press release and CORE 1 specs
Alesis announces the new CORE Series of 24-bit USB Audio Interfaces providing complete, fully integrated recording solutions.
CORE Series interfaces offer a full range of recording solutions including XLR+1/4" combo inputs, Mic/Line or Guitar level switching, headphone outputs with level controls for efficient monitoring, and each model ships with a Cubase® 7 LE.
CORE 1, a single input/dual output inline interface, is ideal for on-the-go recording or the budget-conscious producer. CORE 2 offers both audio and MIDI connections for full studio integration. Topping out the series is the CORE 8, an eight-channel rack mount interface suited for live or studio applications.
As Alesis Product Manager Nate Lane explains, “Each recording interface in the CORE family was purpose-built for different customers with different primary applications. CORE 1 has a micro-sized aluminum housing that not only makes it portable, but ready to take a beating. CORE 2 shares the same aluminum housing material and takes a step up with high-resolution 24-bit/96kHz recording quality and two built-in USB-powered hubs for additional gear. CORE 8 addresses a different need with a utilitarian 2U rack-mounted interface for the budget-conscious home recordist looking to record drum kits or multiple instruments or vocals at the same time — all without sacrificing mic preamp or recording quality.”
CORE 1 specs
- 1-Channel In-Line USB Audio Interface
- 2-channel mini USB, 24-bit/48 kHz output
- 1 XLR+1/4" TRS combo input with gain knob
- Mic/Line or Guitar level switch
- Stereo headphone out with level control
- Modern sand-blasted aluminum housing
Alesis CORE 2
- 2-Channel Desktop USB 2.0 Audio+MIDI Interface
- 2-channel USB 2.0 24-bit/96 kHz output
- 2 XLR+1/4" TRS combo input with gain knobs
- 2 Mic/Line or Guitar level switches; phantom power
- Stereo headphone out with level and input/USB monitoring
- 2 Powered USB hub ports; MIDI In and MIDI out
- Stereo 1/4" outs
- LED segment metering
- Sand-blasted aluminum housing
- ERP Compliant – Auto off
Alesis CORE 8
- 8-Channel Rack Mount USB 2.0 Audio Interface
- 8-channel USB 2.0, 24-bit/96 kHz output
- 8 XLR+1/4" TRS combo input with gain knobs
- 2 Mic/Line or Guitar level switches; phantom power
- Dual stereo headphone out with level and input/USB monitoringPage 2 of 2
- Stereo main + monitor outs
- LED segment metering
- 2U metal rack mount enclosure
- ERP Compliant – Auto off