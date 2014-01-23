NAMM 2014: CORE audio interface range revealed by Alesis

NAMM 2014: Alesis have announced a new three-member line of audio interfaces , ranging from a single-input/dual-output aimed at budget or on-the-go users, to an eight channel rackmount.

Alesis CORE press release and CORE 1 specs

Alesis announces the new CORE Series of 24-bit USB Audio Interfaces providing complete, fully integrated recording solutions.

CORE Series interfaces offer a full range of recording solutions including XLR+1/4" combo inputs, Mic/Line or Guitar level switching, headphone outputs with level controls for efficient monitoring, and each model ships with a Cubase® 7 LE.

CORE 1, a single input/dual output inline interface, is ideal for on-the-go recording or the budget-conscious producer. CORE 2 offers both audio and MIDI connections for full studio integration. Topping out the series is the CORE 8, an eight-channel rack mount interface suited for live or studio applications.

As Alesis Product Manager Nate Lane explains, “Each recording interface in the CORE family was purpose-built for different customers with different primary applications. CORE 1 has a micro-sized aluminum housing that not only makes it portable, but ready to take a beating. CORE 2 shares the same aluminum housing material and takes a step up with high-resolution 24-bit/96kHz recording quality and two built-in USB-powered hubs for additional gear. CORE 8 addresses a different need with a utilitarian 2U rack-mounted interface for the budget-conscious home recordist looking to record drum kits or multiple instruments or vocals at the same time — all without sacrificing mic preamp or recording quality.”

CORE 1 specs