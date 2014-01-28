Image 1 of 2 The X18 offers 18 inputs, 16 of which have programmable MIDAS preamps NAMM 2014: Behringer announces X18 iPad mixer Image 2 of 2 Rear

NAMM 2014: Behringer has unveiled a new iPad-dock/mixer unit called the X18, which features an impressive 18 inputs, programmable MIDAS preamps and wireless control options.

The unit comes with a built-in wifi module, so it doesn't require connection to a router and there's a variety of control apps available, not to mention a virtual FX rack with simulations of classic effects, e.g. the Lexicon 480L.

Behringer X18 press release

Ultra-Compact 18-Input, 12-Bus Digital Mixer for iPad*/Tablet with 16 Programmable MIDAS Preamps, Integrated Wifi Module and USB Audio Interface

The X18 is a powerhouse 18 input/12 bus portable mixer for iPad, and other tablets, ideally suited for both live and studio applications, thanks to its 16 award-winning MIDAS-designed mic preamps, convenient integrated Wi-Fi module for wireless control and onboard, lightning-speed USB Audio Interface.

The freedom to move around and manipulate all parameters of your mix with the free iOS and PC apps lets you dial in the perfect sound from anywhere in the venue - or the tracking room!

