NAMM 2014: Behringer announces Motör 61/49 MIDI controller keyboards

Image 1 of 2 The Motör 61 looks like a very well-equipped controller keyboard. Behringer Motör 61 Image 2 of 2 The Motör 49. Behringer Motör 49

NAMM 2014: MIDI controller keyboards that feature faders, knobs, pads and buttons are nothing new, but MIDI keyboards with motorised faders are something of a rarity. As such, Behringer has something to shout about as it launches its Motör 61 and Motör 49 controllers, for motorised faders are a feature of both of them.

There are several other eye-catching specs, too. Both the 61- and 49-note models have an aftertouch-capable keyboard, the eight backlit drumpads are velocity- and pressure-sensitive, and the endless rotary encoders are surrounded by LED rings to provide visual feedback.

As far as setting up goes, there's support for the Mackie Control protocol, and presets for popular software applications are included, too.

All told, these look like very well-featured controllers and, priced at $299.99 and $249.99 respectively, we suspect that the Motör 61 and Motör 49 could attract a lot of interest.

Behringer Motör 61 specs

61 semi-weighted full-size keys featuring expressive velocity and after-touch functionality

9 motorized 60 mm touch-sensitive faders to control your DAW mixer, drawbar organ, soft synths or effect units

8 backlit drum pads with velocity and pressure-sensitivity for ultimate drum and sample-loop performance

Standard MIDI and Mackie Control* modes for ultimate flexibility with your DAW software

Hardware-based arpeggiator allows creation of complex patterns regardless of software limitations

Ultra-precise, illuminated endless rotary encoders with LED rings provide a clear overview of all software parameters

Backlit transport section for direct access to your DAW record/play engine

Quick individual bank select for faders, encoders and pads

Large backlit LCD screen for optimal overview, easy editing and quick status check

Built-in presets - no complex mapping required; additional free user presets for your favorite software/hardware assignments

Flexible communication via USB or MIDI In/Out/Thru - including merge functionality

Plug and play with Mac* OS X* and Windows XP* or higher operating systems

Free audio recording, editing and podcasting software plus 150 instrument/effect plug-ins downloadable

3-Year Warranty Program**

Conceived and designed by BEHRINGER Germany

Behringer Motör 49 specs