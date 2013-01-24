NAMM 2013: Numark Redphone

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Redphone is a stick-style monitoring headphone designed to free you up so you can perform at your best. Based upon Numark's acclaimed Red Wave headphones, Redphone channels your mix through a premium-quality 50 mm driver, providing superior monitoring at every gig.
With a cushioned, ergonomically designed handle and swiveling protein-leather padded ear cup, Redphone allows you to monitor and cue effortlessly without being tethered to your rig. Pick it up , hear what you need and get back to performing.
Redphone employs a comfortable, closed-cup design for instant isolation when you need it, and it's easy to hold between your ear and shoulder when you need to use both hands while monitoring. A detachable 1/8" cable, 1/4" adapter, and a carrying bag are all included.
Get exceptional, singular sound with Redphone from Numark.
Features
- Large 50 mm driver, neodymium magnet and voice coil for optimal frequency response
- Swivel design allows flexible monitoring of house audio and cue audition
- Padded, ergonomic handle with breathable protein-leather padded ear cup
- Detachable 1/8" cable, 1/4" adapter, and carrying bag included
Includes
- Redphone
- 1/8"-to-XLR Cable
- 1/4" Adapter
- Carrying Bag