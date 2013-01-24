NAMM 2013: Numark Redphone

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Redphone is a stick-style monitoring headphone designed to free you up so you can perform at your best. Based upon Numark's acclaimed Red Wave headphones, Redphone channels your mix through a premium-quality 50 mm driver, providing superior monitoring at every gig.

With a cushioned, ergonomically designed handle and swiveling protein-leather padded ear cup, Redphone allows you to monitor and cue effortlessly without being tethered to your rig. Pick it up , hear what you need and get back to performing.

Redphone employs a comfortable, closed-cup design for instant isolation when you need it, and it's easy to hold between your ear and shoulder when you need to use both hands while monitoring. A detachable 1/8" cable, 1/4" adapter, and a carrying bag are all included.

Get exceptional, singular sound with Redphone from Numark.

Features

Large 50 mm driver, neodymium magnet and voice coil for optimal frequency response

Swivel design allows flexible monitoring of house audio and cue audition

Padded, ergonomic handle with breathable protein-leather padded ear cup

Detachable 1/8" cable, 1/4" adapter, and carrying bag included

Includes