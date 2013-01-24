NAMM 2013: Numark NS7 II unveiled

NS7 II features four channels, 16 backlit RGB velocity-sensitive Akai MPC pads and the most comprehensive integration for Serato DJ available

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Cumberland, R.I. (January 24, 2013) - Numark, the world's leading manufacturer of DJ technology, announces NS7 II, a dramatically enhanced and updated version of the industry's most advanced and best-selling motorized DJ controller, NS7.

NS7 II features four channels, 16 backlit RGB velocity-sensitive MPC® pads from Akai Professional, expanded effects controls - including a full array of capacitive touch-activated knobs and filters - and the most comprehensive integration for Serato DJ available. Numark will exhibit and demo NS7 II for the first time at Booth 6700 at the 2013 NAMM show, January 24-27 in Anaheim, California.

For more than 20 years, Numark has set the pace in the world of digital DJing, empowering DJs with cutting-edge technology that has continually advanced the art form. In 2007, Numark and Serato® released NS7, a controller that blends different eras of DJing so completely it makes them virtually indistinguishable from each other. Since then, the powerful experience offered by NS7 has defined the top tier of DJ performance, setting the standard by which all other controllers are judged.

Now, with NS7 II, Numark is pushing the modern DJ's performance capability even further, incorporating iconic technology from Akai Professional, the world leader in music production technology and creator of the legendary MPC. NS7 II's 16 MPC pads can be instantly assigned to control five dynamic performance features in Serato DJ: Cues, Loop, Roll, Sampler, and Slicer.

In addition, each pad features RGB illumination, allowing for a virtually endless amount of color variations assignable via MIDI. Vinyl platter control has never felt more familiar with its high- and low-torque motorized platters with real slip mats and real vinyl sitting on 3,600 ticks of resolution.

NS7 II's four-channel mixer works with or without a computer and includes a full array of external device inputs. Capacitive touch-activated filter, gain, EQ, and effects knobs are other features incorporated from Akai Professional, which turn the knobs themselves into control surfaces. DJs can use them for instant-on parameter control, blending effects, and instant frequency kills.

"NS7 II is an interactive playground," said Chris Roman, Numark Product Manager. "It's built to squeeze every ounce of capability out of Serato DJ and push your creative limits. It's born to perform and to empower DJs with maximum live-performance creative capability."