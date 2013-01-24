NAMM 2013: New AIR Vacuum Pro and Loom virtual instruments

Image 1 of 2 The Vacuum Pro interface is populated by single-function knobs, delivering a vintage feel that reflects analog flavor of the instrument AIR Vacuum Pro synth Image 2 of 2 Intuitive color-coding makes the Loom graphical user interface easy to understand AIR Loom synth

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Cumberland, R.I. (January 24, 2013) - AIR Music Technology has expanded its virtual instrument offerings with the Vacuum Pro Polyphonic Analog Tube Synthesizer and Loom Modular Additive Synthesizer.

Both programs are compatible with 32- or 64- bit Mac® or Windows systems, and both support the new AAX plug-in format, as well as traditional VST, AU, and RTAS formats. AIR Music Technology is the groundbreaking developer of acclaimed industry-standard virtual instruments and audio processing tools.

Vacuum Pro is a polyphonic analog tube synthesizer that travels light-years beyond the original monophonic Vacuum, first developed by the AIR team as part of the Pro Tools® Creative Collection from Avid®.

The new Vacuum Pro is polyphonic, offering up to 160 oscillators plus substantial improvements in both horsepower and features. Loom is an entirely new modular additive synthesizer. While both of these new synthesizers offer an amazing amount of detailed control, each also provides programming aids and shortcuts to create custom user-created sounds quickly.

Each contains 250 presets created by the AIR team. The Eco (economy) mode reduces the draw on the host processor, with minimal effect on the final sound.

"We offer the customer the best of both worlds," said Samara Winterfeld, Principal Product Manager, AIR Music Technology, "The organic sound of a vintage/analog synths, combined with the flexibility/capability of a virtual instrument."

Vacuum Pro

Polyphonic Analog Tube Synthesizer

The Vacuum part of the name Vacuum Pro relates to the six tube circuits that lend a particularly analog flavor to each of the main synthesis modules - oscillators, filters, mixer, etc. Vacuum Pro combines this vintage, organic sound with the versatility of up-to- date virtual instrument control.

The interface is populated by single-function knobs, delivering a vintage feel that reflects the rich analog flavor of the instrument. Modulation effects, delay, and a classic arpeggiator add motion and depth to the sound.

Vacuum Pro sounds are created using one or two parts. When creating parts, the Smart Sound Randomizer allows new values to be created instantly for any or all selected modules. This makes it easy to keep an interesting oscillator sound, for example, while quickly trying out new filter settings.

In addition, the Parts Lock feature allows the current settings of any modules (both parts) to be retained when changing sounds, providing a fast way to combine elements from different patches. Best of all, the Easy Sound Design Page reduces the dozens of front panel knobs down to eight, grouping related controls together for rapid results.

Loom

Modular Additive Synthesizer

Loom weaves together a unique sonic spectrum, offering between 128 and 512 individual additive harmonics. Using an innovative modular approach, Loom has made additive synthesis both powerful and easy to control.

Loom provides 30 sound modules, each with a distinct function - moving filter, octaver, repeater, second tone, etc. Up to 10 of these modules can be connected in a string. Spectral modulation, extensive envelope control, and multiple LFOs deliver deep control. Onboard effects provide the finishing elements for each sound.

The Smart Morph Page is where Loom really comes to life. In addition to real-time knobs offering sound, dynamic, modulation, and effect control, this simplified editing page also opens up the extensive morphing capabilities of the Loom additive sound engine and effects.

Four assignable quadrants on an X-Y display provide incredible morphing control. Custom morphing paths can be plotted using points and segments. These morphing paths can then be automated, placed under MIDI control, and even synced to the tempo of the host program, creating a morphing pattern that takes 8 or 16 bars to complete, as one example.

Intuitive color-coding makes the Loom graphical user interface easy to understand.

Air Music Technology will be exhibiting at Booth 6700 at the 2013 Winter NAMM show, January 24-27 in Anaheim, California.