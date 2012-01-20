NAMM 2012: New Yamaha iOS apps for keyboard players

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha debuts new apps for iPad and iPhone that help keyboard players get the most out of their instruments: NoteStar, a digital sheet music application for iPad; Song Chords, an application for iPhone that provides interactive songs with built-in chord charts, Page Turner, an application for iPad with wireless page-turning ability for the Yamaha EZ-220 keyboard and Scale Tuner, an application for iPad and iPhone that allows users to change the tuning of a compatible Yamaha keyboard.

Experience these new Yamaha Apps in action at the 2012 NAMM Show, January 19-22, 2012, on the Yamaha Keyboard App Stage in the Anaheim Marriott Marquis Ballroom.

"Yamaha is committed to enhancing our users' experience through a variety of means," says Dane Madsen, Yamaha Digital Piano Marketing Manager. "This range of new apps will help to make practice and performance easier, inspiring players to take their game to the next level.

NoteStar is Yamaha's app for iPad designed to provide keyboard players with the experience of playing with their favorite songs with a real band. The app provides smooth flowing, easy-to-read sheet music accompanied by real backing bands and vocals. NoteStar is a free download from the App Store and each song sells for $3.99 USD. It is available immediately in 28 countries including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Yamaha's Song Chords for iPhone provides interactive songs with built-in chord charts, a chord leadsheet/dictionary and a music store. Use the songs to practice by yourself, fill in for a missing band member at a rehearsal or augment a live performance. If you're not sure how to play a certain chord, use the built-in chord dictionary for guitar and keyboards. Song Chords will be available in February 2012.

Page Turner is a digital sheet music application for iPad with wireless page turning capability for the Yamaha EZ-220 keyboard. When coupled with the EZ-220's Guide feature, you can practice at your own pace and the pages will always turn at the right time. The wireless capability requires no extra setup and no special accessories. Just download the Page Turner app, launch it and it works! Page Turner for EZ-220 also features an audio recorder so you can record your playing and singing. Page Turner for EZ-220 is free from the App Store, and will be available in May 2012.

Scale Tuner allows you to change the tuning of a compatible Yamaha keyboard or digital piano to a variety of preset scales like Arabic or pure temperament, on your iPhone or iPad. You can also create and store your own scales. The internal piano Voice lets you confirm the scale settings without a connected MIDI keyboard. Scale Tuner is compatible with: CVP-501/503/505/509, CGP-1000, PSR-S650/S710/S910 and Tyros4. Scale Tuner is available now for free in the App Store.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Yamaha

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter