NAMM 2011: Waves debuts V8 plugins

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, is premiering V8, the new version of Waves plugins.

One of Version 8's most exciting highlights is that several classic plugins will be getting facelifts: L1 Ultramaximizer, S1 Stereo Imager, DeEsser, TrueVerb, Q10 Equalizer, C1 Compressor/Expander and AudioTrack will all feature a fresher, more up-to-date look.

Version 8 also adds Waves V-Series plugins to selected Waves bundles, bringing the modelled sounds of the vintage 1066, 1073, 1081 and 2254 hardware units to more users than ever.

V8 also delivers an improved preset management system with in-host integration, multi-level Undo and easier navigation. In addition, presets created by Waves Artists like Dave Pensado, Ross Hogarth, Mike Hedges and Steve Lillywhite come pre-loaded into the plugins, for the ultimate in convenience.

Other developments include faster loading times, mouse-wheel control, improved metering in AudioSuite, Novation Automap SDK implementation and enhanced support for Avid Icon console EQ and dynamics sections.

Last but not least, V8 marks the first time users can purchase the vast majority of Waves plugins individually, a la carte.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Waves Audio

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter