NAMM 2011: Steinberg updates HALion Sonic workstation

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today is pleased to announce a new update to its HALion Sonic VST workstation.

Adding brand-new features, enhanced functionality and performance, as well as more sample content to its massive library, makes HALion Sonic the ideal tool for composers, producers, musicians and sound designers in virtually any production setting. Update 1.5 is now freely available as download from the Steinberg website.

The latest version of HALion Sonic provides 64-bit support for Mac OS X to address additional memory on Mac computers as well as General MIDI support, including MIDI program change, preloaded chorus and reverb effect.

The sample library was expanded to include 1.2 GB of new brass and woodwind instrument programs, while audio streaming and loading speed were optimised for consistent, smooth performance. Additional effects, such as the 28 legacy effects from HALion 3, as well as four new distortion modes in the filter type section, assignable key commands and improved standalone application are among the many new features and enhancements that HALion Sonic includes in its 1.5 update.

"With this newly released update boosting the performance, adding many intricate enhancements, more features and more content, HALion Sonic truly stands out as one the world's premier VST instruments," comments Matthias Quellmann, Steinberg's product marketing manager for the HALion product range. "Since releasing HALion Sonic back in June of last year, it has received accolades and recommendations from around the globe. And I'm sure that this update will help continue the success story we've witnessed over the past half year."

HALion Sonic version 1.5 is now also included as 60-day trial version in Cubase 6 and Cubase Artist 6.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Steinberg

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter