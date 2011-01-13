NAMM 2011: Numark introduces NDX800 Controller

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Numark, the world's leading manufacturer of DJ technology, announces NDX800 Controller, the professional software controller with Traktor LE and MP3/CD/USB playback.

NDX800 Controller is high-performance control for DJs who want to use the latest DJ software to perform, without giving up the ability to play other types of media such as CDs, MP3 CDs or music on USB flash drives. NDX800 Controller comes pre-mapped and complete with Traktor LE in the box do DJs can get up and running quickly on their computer.

Read more: Steven Slate Drums SSD5

NDX800 Controller has a large touch-sensitive platter for controlling, cueing, and scratching and its smooth, fast, reliable, slot-loading drive works with both CDs and MP3 CDs. For added convenience, DJs can also connect a USB flash drive for access to thousands of MP3s without taking a computer or CDs to the gig.

This advanced deck isn't just an MP3/CD player; DJs can also use it to control MIDI software by simply connecting NDX800 to their Mac or PC with a single USB cable and they can control the music on their computer using the included Traktor LE software.

NDX800 Controller has an advanced platter that is touch-sensitive for superb accuracy and smooth control of tracks on discs, flash drives, and software. The large, 7.75" platter is surrounded by an illuminated ring that acts as a position display, just like putting tape on vinyl. The platter's touch sensitivity is adjustable so DJs can optimize its performance for what best suits their needs.

NDX800 Controller also enables DJs to use integrated, beat-synced DSP effects including chop, echo, filter, flanger, pan, and phaser. NDX800 Controller also has an internal sampler with overlay and reverse settings so DJs can easily grab samples and trigger them on three sample/hot cue trigger pads.

NDX800 Controller also has seamless looping on a set of easy-to-understand controls including adjustable loop-out point. Numark's familiar Bleep/Reverse gives DJs the ability to keep time moving forward while they cut or reverse the track. Five stutter starts and cue point memory storage round out this powerful deck's remix capabilities.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Numark

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter