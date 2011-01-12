NAMM 2011: Eventide Space stompbox unveiled

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Today, Eventide announced the newest addition to its stompbox product line: Space. Space features 12 of Eventide's signature reverb combination effects taken from the H8000FW and Eclipse V4 along with some startling new magic.

These unique effects, previously available only in Eventide rack processors, are now available in a compact, roadworthy package. Never before has there been a more dazzling collection of reverb algorithms combined with delays, pitch shifting, tremolo, modulation, and spatial effects in such a compact and affordable package. Space will be available in February at an Eventide stompbox dealer near you.

12 of Eventide's signature reverb combo algorithms:

Room

Plate

Spring

Hall

Reverse

Shimmer

ModEchoVerb

DualVerb

Blackhole™

MangledVerb™

TremoloVerb

DynaVerb

Wide variety of spatial effects including basic reverbs, delays and unique combination effects

* Studio quality sound

* Compatible with any source material - solo instruments, drums, vocals, or complete mixes

* Software upgradeable via USB 2.0

* MIDI control via USB or MIDI in, out/thru

* Instant program change

* Real-time control with 10 knobs, MIDI, or Expression Pedal

* Tap tempo and MIDI clock sync

* 100 factory presets, unlimited through MIDI

* True analog bypass

* Rugged cast metal construction

* Reliable metal footswitches for instant preset access

* Mono or stereo operation

* Guitar or line level inputs and outputs

* Programmable HotSwitch

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Eventide

