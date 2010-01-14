NAMM 2010: Universal Audio to produce Lexicon, Studer, dbx and AKG plug-ins

PRESS RELEASE: Universal Audio, a manufacturer of high-quality audio hardware and award-winning UAD-2 Powered Plug-ins for Mac and PC, today announced a licensing agreement with the Harman Pro Group.

Each company in the Harman Pro Group has a near-mythic status in the professional audio world — ranging from reverb (Lexicon), to compression and other processing (dbx), tape machines (Studer), and spring reverb (AKG). Under the terms of this agreement, Universal Audio will develop, market and sell plug-in emulations of select Lexicon, Studer, dbx, and AKG equipment for the UAD-2 Powered Plug-In Platform.

"We are delighted to be working with Universal Audio to bring these virtual legacy products to market," commented Michael MacDonald, Harman International, EVP of Marketing and Sales. "Our brands are like gold to us, and when it comes to faithfully reproducing the sound and character of these vintage devices, we knew that we needed to partner with the best — and that is UA. We have the utmost confidence in Universal Audio to not only deliver on the promise of these brands, but to provide customers with the 'best in class' support they expect."

"The Harman Pro Group is the parent company behind and array of legendary premium audio brands, and we are truly honored by this partnership," said Universal Audio President Matt Ward. "This is a great tribute to the care and detail that our DSP and user interface teams put into each and every UAD Powered Plug-In. We look forward to working with the talented folks at the Harman Pro Group to ensure every emulation detail is as faithful and accurate as possible to the original classic equipment."

For more information, visit http://www.uaudio.com

Information taken from official press release

