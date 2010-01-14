NAMM 2010: Roland V-Combo VR-700 is "all-in-one stage keyboard"

PRESS RELEASE: Tired of big, bulky, expensive keyboard rigs? Meet the new V-Combo VR-700, a multi-function electronic keyboard that covers every base on stage.

The V-Combo offers powerful real-time performance capabilities and a simple user interface. With a legendary Virtual Tone Wheel organ and dedicated harmonic bars onboard, plus a first-class array of essential ensemble sounds (grand piano, EP, strings, brass, synth leads, and more), the V-Combo stage keyboard moulds an entire rig into one convenient instrument for easy transport and fast setup. Backing-track functionality, built-in rhythms, great effects, and a comfortable waterfall-style keyboard round out the feature set, making this multifaceted keyboard a must for gigging musicians.

- Roland's acclaimed Virtual Tone Wheel and COSM technology provide authentic organ sound

- Dedicated harmonic bars, rotary-speaker simulation, and amp models, including Active Amp Enhancer

- 76-key waterfall keyboards offers smooth glissandos, fast action, and provides enough keys for splits

- Dual-manual simulation with Split function plus pedal board capability (optional Roland PK-25A, PK-7A)

- Essential ensemble sounds (with tone remain function) onboard, including 88-key multi-sampled pianos, EP, strings, brass, synth pads, and more

- Full polyphony in the organ section, 128-voice polyphony for the ensemble section

- WAV/AIFF/MP3/SMF playback function for backing tracks

- Built-in rhythm patterns for practice and play-along performance

- Store user and system settings onboard and to USB memory sticks

- Versatile I/O, including professional XLR outputs

Details

Virtual Tone Wheel Technology

Roland's acclaimed Virtual Wheel technology is central to the V-Combo stage keyboard, complete with four wheel types, nine dedicated harmonic bars, percussion settings, a new rotary-speaker simulator, and amp simulators that reproduce the characteristics of speaker cabinets and tube circuits. With five amp types onboard, and with adjustable gain, you can transform your organ tone from warm and smooth to full-impact overdrive.

Expressive Organ Performance

The 76-note, velocity-sensitive waterfall keyboard provides fast action and comfort — great for glissando and quick, repetitive strokes. The dedicated harmonic bars let you modify the organ sound naturally in real time, while the D Beam can be used for wheel brakes, ring modulation, spring shock, pitch, filter, and volume. The pitch lever can be used to change the speed of the rotary speaker. You can also split the keyboard to simulate a two-manual setup, and add a pedal board (Roland PK-25A or PK-7A, optional). The front-panel buttons illuminate so you can easily see the controls on dark stages.

Supreme Grand Piano

In addition to its world-class organ emulation, the V-Combo stage keyboard has a gorgeous grand piano onboard. Derived from Roland's top-selling digital stage pianos, the V-Combo's piano engine is based on 88-key stereo multi-sampling, with every note captured at multiple velocities in meticulous detail.

Essential Sounds

The V-Combo stage keyboard is packed with top-quality ensemble sounds, such as vintage electric piano, harpsichord, clav, choir, strings, brass, basses, and more. You can easily split and layer the ensemble sounds with each other or with the organ section; a dedicated Ensemble bar (conveniently coloured red) adjusts the volume of the ensemble section so you can quickly mix between the ensemble and organ tones. Favourite buttons are provided for instantly recalling your favourite sounds onstage.

Backing Tracks

Generate an entire band's worth of sound from the V-Combo's keyboard by triggering backing tracks directly from USB memory key (accepts WAV, AIFF, MP3, and SMF). The USB port can also be used to back up your patch settings and Favourites externally, making it possible to carry your V-Combo sounds and settings in your pocket.

Rhythm Patterns

For skill building and play-along fun, the V-Combo stage keyboard has a built-in rhythm-pattern generator. There are 51 rhythm patterns onboard that cover a variety of styles, including funk, rock, swing jazz, Afro-Cuban, and Latin pop. Put a colourful new rhythmic twist on your practice sessions as well as your performances.

