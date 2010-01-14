Home News NAMM 2010: New Mellotron plus modular madness in pictures By Chris Wickett 2010-01-14T19:42:00.13Z Shares The new digital Mellotron on top of an analogue Mellotron Mk VI, exhibited at the Big City Music stand at NAMM 2010 New Mellotron Prev Page 1 of 18 Next Prev Page 1 of 18 Next The Mellotron Mk VI is fully analogue and is, of course, powered by... Analogue Mellotron Prev Page 2 of 18 Next Prev Page 2 of 18 Next ...tape loops! How cool does that look?! Under the hood Prev Page 3 of 18 Next Prev Page 3 of 18 Next This one's new for the NAMM show New digital Mellotron Prev Page 4 of 18 Next Prev Page 4 of 18 Next The keys are finished just like those of a piano, with wood grain visible on the black notes Digital Mellotron keyboard Prev Page 5 of 18 Next Prev Page 5 of 18 Next Using the mix control to blend sounds Live tweaking Prev Page 6 of 18 Next Prev Page 6 of 18 Next Connectivity ahoy! The back panel Prev Page 7 of 18 Next Prev Page 7 of 18 Next Elsewhere on the Big CIty Music stand, we find this modular monstrosity Analogue Systems 8500 Prev Page 8 of 18 Next Prev Page 8 of 18 Next An unbelievably cool-looking massive knob Frequency Shifter Prev Page 9 of 18 Next Prev Page 9 of 18 Next Hang on a second, 'Analogue' Systems... is that a MIDI unit?! Polyphonic generator unit Prev Page 10 of 18 Next Prev Page 10 of 18 Next Pretty much the only Ondes Martenot-a-like CV controller on the market French Connection Prev Page 11 of 18 Next Prev Page 11 of 18 Next The Ondes Martenot is famous for its sliding ring controller, which (on the French Connection) outputs a CV Sliding Ring Prev Page 12 of 18 Next Prev Page 12 of 18 Next The French Connection costs around £1000, although a cut-down unit called the Demon will set you back £550 Control Panel Prev Page 13 of 18 Next Prev Page 13 of 18 Next Not only is it cool but it slips right inside a laptop bag too... More modular madness Prev Page 14 of 18 Next Prev Page 14 of 18 Next Started in the '70s, Cwejman is still going strong Cwejam units Prev Page 15 of 18 Next Prev Page 15 of 18 Next Borg Filter? We hope Wiard aren't suggesting that modular synthesists are mostly nerdy-looking Star Trek geeks... ahem. Wiard units Prev Page 16 of 18 Next Prev Page 16 of 18 Next Available in yellow, apparently Metasonix units Prev Page 17 of 18 Next Prev Page 17 of 18 Next Big City has some nice boutique-y modules on show, too Crazy effects Prev Page 18 of 18 Next Prev Page 18 of 18 Next Shares