NAMM 2010: Akai reveals iPhone keyboard and app

PRESS RELEASE: Akai Professional, the name synonymous with music production, announces the iPK25 keyboard controller and the SynthStation Studio music production app, both for iPhone and iPod Touch. Akai Pro will unveil the iPK25 and SynthStation Studio at the 2010 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, booth 6400, January 14-17.



The iPK25 and SynthStation Studio transform a musician's iPhone or iPod Touch into a portable music production studio for mobile music creation. While the SynthStation Studio app is powerful enough for professional musicians, virtually anyone can use it to easily create music. The app gives musicians three synthesizers for creating and modifying sonic textures used for melodies, chords and bass lines. Built around Akai Professional's history in synthesis and drawing on the company's newest MINIAK synth, the SynthStation Studio app sounds great and offers wide-ranging sonic flexibility with its virtual analog synthesis.



SynthStation Studio users can create and save sequences and complete songs. The app contains three different three-oscillator synths, and drum kits, which musicians can sequence and mix right in the SynthStation Studio. For creating melodic and accompaniment parts, the SynthStation Studio contains an arpeggiator with preset patterns, built-in effects and filters and an XY control interface for expressive control of key parameters.



The SynthStation Studio features an on-screen keyboard for use on the go. It is also designed for use with its companion keyboard, the iPK25. This 25-key MIDI keyboard features a built-in dock for the iPhone or iPod Touch. It gives users two octaves of velocity-sensitive, synth-action keys, pitch and modulation wheels, and physical buttons for the most commonly used controls including octave up and down and sound-bank selections. The iPK25 also features a stereo pair of RCA line outputs and a headphone output for connection to recording and sound reinforcement systems. The iPK25 also has a USB/MIDI output for use as a controller for other MIDI software on Mac or PC and MIDI hardware devices.



"The package of the iPK25 keyboard and the SynthStation Studio app transform the iPhone into a professional musical instrument," said Adam Cohen, Director of Business Development, Akai Professional.



The iPK25 will be available from pro audio and musical instrument retailers in March 2010. It has a U.S. Retail Price of $199.00 and an estimated street price of $149.00 The SynthStation Studio app will be available from the iTunes App Store in January 2010.

For more information, visit http://www.akaipro.com/

Information taken from official press release

