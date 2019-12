MusicRadar users rated MuTools MuLab as one of the 15 best DAWs in the world today, so we should draw your attention to the fact that it's just been updated to version 4.

An overview of what's new can be found on the MuTools website, and also in the video above. You can download a free version now, while the paid editions cost €25 (MuLab XT) and €75 (MuLab UL).