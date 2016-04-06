Musikmesse 2016: Pioneer DJ releases two new pairs of studio monitoring headphones

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Pioneer DJ has bolstered the HRM headphone family with two new models: HRM-6 and HRM-5.

Following on from the HRM-7 studio headphones, the HRM-6 phones feature the same 40mm HD drivers and frequency response (5Hz to 40kHz), whereas the HRM-5s offer up a slightly inferior 40mm driver and narrower frequency response of 5Hz to 30kHz.

While their compact design differs from the very large HRM-7s, they both still promise enough comfort for those long studio sessions. Both sets are foldable, lending them themselves for more all-round use.

The HRM-5 and HRM-6 studio monitor headphones will be available from mid June 2016, for €109 and €169 respectively and will come with a carry case and three different cable types. For more information check out the Pioneer DJ website.

HRM-6 features:

40mm HD drivers

Frequency range of 5Hz to 40kHz

Lightweight copper-clad aluminium wire (CCAW)

Maximum input: 2000 mW

Bass reflex chamber

Large rare-earth magnet for clean lows and mids

Two-layer damping structure reduces resonance

Adjustable headband

Flat, memory foam ear pads with soft polyurethane leather covers

Foldable with flat-fold carry case

A choice of detachable cables

Gold-plated 6.3 mm stereo jack

HRM-5 features: