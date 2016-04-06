More

Musikmesse 2016: Pioneer DJ releases two new pairs of studio monitoring headphones

By ()

Smaller, foldable cans added to reference monitoring range

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Pioneer DJ has bolstered the HRM headphone family with two new models: HRM-6 and HRM-5.

Following on from the HRM-7 studio headphones, the HRM-6 phones feature the same 40mm HD drivers and frequency response (5Hz to 40kHz), whereas the HRM-5s offer up a slightly inferior 40mm driver and narrower frequency response of 5Hz to 30kHz.

While their compact design differs from the very large HRM-7s, they both still promise enough comfort for those long studio sessions. Both sets are foldable, lending them themselves for more all-round use.

The HRM-5 and HRM-6 studio monitor headphones will be available from mid June 2016, for €109 and €169 respectively and will come with a carry case and three different cable types. For more information check out the Pioneer DJ website.

HRM-6 features:

  • 40mm HD drivers
  • Frequency range of 5Hz to 40kHz
  • Lightweight copper-clad aluminium wire (CCAW)
  • Maximum input: 2000 mW
  • Bass reflex chamber
  • Large rare-earth magnet for clean lows and mids
  • Two-layer damping structure reduces resonance
  • Adjustable headband
  • Flat, memory foam ear pads with soft polyurethane leather covers
  • Foldable with flat-fold carry case
  • A choice of detachable cables
  • Gold-plated 6.3 mm stereo jack

HRM-5 features:

  • 40mm drivers
  • Frequency range of 5Hz to 30kHz
  • Lightweight copper-clad aluminium wire (CCAW)
  • Maximum input: 1700 mW
  • Bass reflex chamber
  • Large rare-earth magnet for clean lows and mids
  • Adjustable headband
  • Memory foam ear pads with soft polyurethane leather covers
  • Foldable with compact carry case
  • A choice of detachable cables
  • Gold-plated 6.3 mm stereo jack