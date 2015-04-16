Musikmesse 2015: Apogee MetaRecorder app offers Apple Watch control

The Apple Watch can be used to control various MetaRecorder functions.

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Apogee has unveiled MetaRecorder, a new 2-channel audio recording app for iOS devices that promises to "revolutionise mobile audio production for video".

Offering multi-take recording, tagging and file organisation, this is designed specifically to be used in partnership with various Apogee recording devices, and also the new Sennheiser clip-on iOS mics. It can record at 24-bit/96kHz quality.

Interestingly, there's also support for the Apple Watch: you can use the new smart timepiece to start and stop recordings, favourite a take, add markers or set your microphone input level.

Find out more in the press release below. The app is free and available now on the App Store, though you'll need a $4.99 in-app purchase to obtain full functionality. That said, owners of certain Apogee and Sennheiser devices can unlock this for free.

Apogee MetaRecorder press release

Apogee Electronics, industry leader in digital audio recording technology since 1985, is pleased to introduce MetaRecorder, a two-channel audio recording App for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch that will revolutionize mobile audio production for video.

Apogee's MetaRecorder is the first audio recording app for iPhone to offer intuitive multi-take recording, tagging and file organization for any field recording scenario. The perfect companion to Sennheiser's digital clip-on microphones powered by Apogee, MetaRecorder features 24 bit/96kHz recording quality plus software control of input level and recording presets.

Control with Apple Watch App

Essential features of MetaRecorder on iPhone can be controlled from Apple Watch - start and stop recording, Favorite a Take, add Markers or set your microphone input level.

Transform Your Final Cut Pro X workflow

Apply metadata tags like Keywords, Favorites, Markers and more to your audio files while recording in the field, then share the recorded audio and Final Cut Pro XML files to Dropbox directly from MetaRecorder. When imported into Final Cut Pro on a Mac, the captured metadata simplifies the process of organizing and parsing your media, substantially accelerating your post-production workflow.

MetaRecorder for iPhone is a free download from the Apple App store. For a limited time, connecting a compatible Apogee or Sennheiser device (see list below) permanently unlocks unlimited continuous recording. MetaRecorder also works with the built-in microphone or any other iOS compatible device but is limited to 60 seconds of continuous recording. An in-app upgrade can be purchased for $4.99 USD to unlock continuous recording.

The MetaRecorder Apple Watch App will be available as an update to the MetaRecorder app for iPhone, or via the Apple Watch App Store, beginning April 24.

MetaRecorder Highlights:

Field recording app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Record multiple takes and navigate easily between them

Mono or stereo audio recording up to 96kHz/24-bit resolution

Effortless media organization of field audio recordings

Add metadata such as Keywords, Markers + Notes and Favorites

Customize audio file names

Export to Dropbox as FCPXML format to open in Final Cut Pro

Control input gain and settings for Sennheiser and Apogee audio interfaces

Control essential features from your wrist with the MetaRecorder Apple Watch app

For a limited time, unlock unlimited recording by connecting compatible Apogee or Sennheiser interface

$4.99 USD in-App purchase for unlimited recording without Apogee or Sennheiser interface

Compatible Devices for Unlocking MetaRecorder: