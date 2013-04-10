Musikmesse 2013: Audio-Technica Red ATH-M50RD monitor headphones

MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Audio-Technica has launched an eye-catching red limited-edition version of its ATH-M50 professional monitoring headphones.

Based on input from end users looking for an alternative to the headphone's existing color schemes, the ATH-M50RD offers the same levels of comfort and superior audio quality for monitoring and mixing as their standard counterparts. Just 3000 pairs of the ATH-M50RD will be released in Europe.

Extra colour

Harvey Roberts, Audio-Technica UK marketing manager said, "The new red finish of the ATH-M50RD allows producers and musicians the chance to inject a little extra colour into recording and mixing sessions. The M50 is already renowned for its accuracy and natural sound - and now it offers a choice of colours to suit users' musical moods."

Employing Audio-Technica's latest transducer technology, the ATH-M50 headphones offer the highest level of sonic accuracy. The ATH-M50's innovative design was engineered to provide hours of maximum comfort in applications ranging from broadcast to studio/recording uses.

Efficiently collapsible

The ATH-M50 headphones feature an efficient collapsible design ideal for easy portability and convenient storage. Featuring proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with neodymium magnet systems and CCAW voice coils, the ATH-M50 headphones have exceptional power handling and very high SPL capabilities while delivering clear, natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension.

The headphones also feature a closed-back cushioned earcup, providing exceptional clarity and superior isolation in high-volume listening situations. In addition, the circumaural earpieces swivel a full 180 degrees for easy one-ear monitoring. The ATH-M50 has a lightweight and adjustable cushioned headband for maximum listening comfort.

An OFC litz wire cable at the left earpiece terminates to a gold-plated 1/8" connector with included professional screw-on 1/4" adapter. The ATH-M50RD joins the current line-up of ATH-M50 in black and ATH-M50WH in white.

The ATH-M50RD has an RRP of £159 inc VAT/€159 ex VAT