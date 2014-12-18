Musicrow releases free FM Radio simulator for Reaktor

Reaktor Ensemble developer and fellow crow enthusiasts Musicrow have come up with FM Radio - a free tool for dialling in noise, fake channel changes, airwave disturbances and the like.

The ensemble features 13 'stations' to scan through with the Tuner knob, and another setting to increase the intensity of the effect. Musicrow also say that you can engage the Filter light to use Fm Radio like a 'unique lo-fi filter'.

We'd also appreciate the ability to load your own audio loops/tracks into the stations, leading to some awesome Songs For The Deaf-style channel-hopping effects!

You can download the free ensemble in exchange for your email address at the Musicrow website.