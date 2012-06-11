MOTU Track16 audio interface "sounds even better than it looks"

As well as offering ever-improved sound quality, there's no doubting that today's audio interface s are much better looking than their predecessors. MOTU's new Track16 is a case in point, and we're told that it "sounds even better than it looks".

Designed to be simple to operate, the Track16 can nonetheless record two mics, two guitars, a keyboard, a sound module and eight optical channels simultaneously. It offers a total of 16 channels of input and 14 channels of output (all I/O is handled by breakout cables).

Also on the menu are 7-segment main out meters and configurable meters for all other analogue inputs and outputs.

The Track16 can operate over FireWire or USB 2.0 and runs on both Mac and PC. Full details and specs are available on the MOTU website.