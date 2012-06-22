Moog MF-104M Analog Delay Moogerfooger

We saw the cheeky teaser a few days ago and now we can reveal the secret that Moog has been keeping. It's a brand new Moogerfooger MF-104M delay pedal.
The MF-104M is designed with the same vintage Bucket Brigade delay chips found in the original, which provide 800ms of lovely delay. There's also the addition of a MIDI Input for controlling MF-104M parameters via MIDI. No word on pricing yet, but no doubt it will be in line with previous Moogerfoogers.
Moogerfooger MF-104M press release
Today Moog Music Inc. announced the release of its newest Moogerfooger Analog Effects Module, the MF-104M Analog Delay. It is the next generation of Moog's Analog Delay effects pedals and includes significant feature and function upgrades not found in other analog delay units.
The MF-104M features an all-analog signal path with 800ms of all analog delay time, 6 Waveshape LFO, Dedicated Tap Tempo switch assignable to Delay Time or LFO Rate, MIDI control and recall of every function, and Spillover Mode which has been the most popular modification to the MF-104.
The Classic MF-104 was designed by synthesizer pioneer Bob Moog and released in 2000. It utilized a special "Bucket Brigade" delay chip that allowed the effect to remain completely analog. Unfortunately, the supply of these chips was limited and the final MF-104 was sold in 2001. In 2005 there were two limited reissues of the Classic MF-104; the MF-104Z and the extremely rare MF-104SD, of which only 250 were made.
The new MF-104M Analog Delay utilizes the same vintage Bucket Brigade chips found in the Classic MF-104 and faithfully recreates the sound of its coveted predecessors. In addition, the MF-104M includes a number of customer requested feature and function upgrades.
"We're very excited about this limited release of the MF-104M," said Moog Music CEO, Mike Adams. "Many of the parts we use to create these amazing delays are completely original and incredibly hard to find. Since this will be the last of its kind, we have gone to great lengths to incorporate features and functions requested by customers over the last 12 years. The MF-104M delivers those rich, creamy, classic delays Moog is renowned for, but also has the ability to modulate the delay time and create effects not found in any other analog delay."
Like all Moogerfoogers, the MF-104M is housed in a rugged steel chassis with wood sides and utilizes CV/Expression inputs for controlling Time, Rate, Feedback, Amount, and Mix. A Feedback Insert is also available for adding external effects to the delay line.
The MF-104M is available for a limited time at select dealers worldwide now.
SPECS
- DRIVE:From -7dB to +28dB of input signal gain or attenuation
- OUTPUT LEVEL:Use to optimize overall Output volume
- MIX:Cross fader control to set the ratio of wet to dry signal
- TIME:Control range of 40ms - 800ms of analog delay time
- SHORT/LONG RANGE:Select between a short, bright delay 40ms to 400ms and a long, dark delay 80ms to 800ms
- FEEDBACK:Continuous control of Delay line output fed back to Delay input from no Feedback to infinite.
- WAVESHAPE:Selectable 6 Waveshape LFO for modulating the Delay Time
- RATE:Controls the LFO Rate from 0.05 Hz to 50 Hz (Wider range available via CV and MIDI)
- AMOUNT:Controls the overall Amount of LFO modulation of the Delay Time.
- LEDs and Switches
- TIME LED:The LED is Red when controlled by the Time knob, and Green when controlled by Tap Tempo.
- LEVEL LED:Bi-Color LED displays input signal for optimum processing level.
- BYPASS LED:When the effect is on the Bypass LED is green. When in Spillover mode the Bypass LED is orange. When the effect is off the Bypass LED is red
- RATE LED:Indicates both the Rate and Waveform LFO settings. The LED is Red when the Rate is set from the front panel, Green when set by Tap Tempo, and Orange when the LFO is synced to MIDI clock.Note:When synced to MIDI clock, the Rate control is quantized to select only rhythmic subdivisions of the MIDI clock tempo.
- TAP TEMPO:Tap Tempo control assignable to Delay Time or LFO Rate by holding down the switch. Time LED or Rate LED will flash Green to indicate Tap Tempo assignment.
- SPILLOVER MODE:Press and hold Bypass to engage/disengage Spillover Mode.
- REAR PANEL Features:
- AUDIO IN:1/4" TS jack that accepts any instrument level to line level audio signal.
- MIX OUT:1/4" TS jack with adjustable output level for instrument or line level output.
- DELAY OUT:1/4" TS jack that supplies wet-only output.
- FEEDBACK, TIME, LFO RATE, MIX, LFO AMOUNT:All are 1/4" TRS jacks that accept Moog EP-2 (or equivalent) expression pedals, or 0-5VDC control voltages from either two-circuit (TS) or three-circuit (TRS) 1/4" jacks.
- FEEDBACK INSERT:1/4" TRS jack for inserting effects on the feedback loop of the Delay Line. Supplies line-level output.
- MIDI IN:5 Pin DIN input for controlling the MF-104M via MIDI.
- +9VDC POWER JACK:Accepts standard 9 volt center positive barrel power adaptor (power adaptor included). 400mA minimum required.
- General Specifications
- CASE:Black panel with hardwood sides - classic analog appearance.
- DIMENSIONS:9" x 6" x 2-1/2"
- NET WEIGHT:3 lb
- SHIPPING WEIGHT:5 lb, including power adaptor and instruction manual.