Monome unveils Aleph: programmable sound computer

With hi-tech music-making hardware enjoying a full-blown resurgence, some experimental sorts have been longing for a physical product that gives them the programmable flexibility of software. And that, pretty much, is what Monome is proposing with Aleph, a modifiable box that can be programmed to do whatever you want.

Described as a "powerful audio processor, synthesizer, noise machine and rapidly modifiable instrument," Aleph comes billed as "a platform for experimental practice and organic discovery". Connectivity options include 4-in/4-out audio, MIDI over USB and 4-in/4-out CV, which means there's plenty of scope for hooking up other gear and controllers.

There's an OLED display and assignable encoders/key switches, while storage is via SD card.

You can find out more in the intro video above, while further details are available on the Monome website, where you can also place an order. The Aleph costs $1400 and will be shipping late Autumn.